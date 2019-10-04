Jaruma Deletes Video She Made Promising To Gift Tacha N50M

by Amaka

Nigerian sex therapist, Jaruma has taken down the video she made promising to gift disqualified BBNaija housemate, Tacha, 50 million naira.

Tacha and Jaruma
BBNaija reality star, Tacha and sex therapist, Jaruma

Information Nigeria recalls the sex therapist, who has always been a fan of the reality star, had deleted her photos from the photo-sharing platform after she got disqualified from the Big Brother Naija house.

The video of new mom’s promise to Tacha is also no longer visible on her Instagram page.

This is coming after Jaruma had recently leaked an audio, calling out the Tacha’s management which involves her boyfriend, King Ladi alongside his brother for embezzling funds accrue to Tacha.

See the deleted post below:

Jaruma's post

