Jaruma Spills More Secrets About Tacha In Renewed Fight

by Amaka

Popular businesswoman, Jaruma is upset at Tacha and her management for not owning up to the amount while she was still in the Big Brother house.

Jaruma and Tacha
In a new post, Jaruma shared screenshots of her bank account which revealed that she had spent a total of 1.8 million naira on Tacha.

The businesswoman had called out the serial entrepreneur’s management for embezzling the money accrued for her.

Information Nigeria recalls the sex therapist had gifted comedian, Mr. Jollof the sum of 1 million naira for standing up for the controversial reality star due to the fact that popular entertainer, Tunde Ednut kept harassing her.

The sex thrapist revealed that she gave Tacha’s management 800,000 naira for voting while actress, Nkechi Blessing donated 20,000 naira.

Uche Elendu was not left out as she had contributed 100,000 to buy recharge cards for voting.

The reality star and her management, however, are yet to account for the money spent on her.

Now, Tacha and Jaruma have since unfollowed each other on Instagram.

