Jesus Christ Would Prefer To Stay In Hushpuppi’s House Than Oyedepo’s: Daddy Freeze

Controversial On-Air-Personality(OAP)), Daddy Freeze, has opined that if Jesus Christ was to visit Dubai now, he would rather stay in Hushpuppi’s house rather stay in David Oyedepo’s house.
The cleric made this assertion in a long epistle he released via his Instagram page.
What he wrote below:
Full video on YouTube.com/daddyfreezeteaches – I debunk false Christian myths and I’m an avid lover of automobiles and timepieces. I draw my borders loosely around those areas. – I attack the wrongful and deceitful use of scriptures and doctrines, not personal issues, as none of us is truly righteous, not even your GOs, we are all struggling with one sin or the other. – However, rob the poor with the Bible and you see another side of me, I have a God ordained zero tolerance for that🔥 – The Good Samaritan who helped the Jewish man in Luke 10:25; What was his source of income again🙄? – Christ saw all the righteous people in the Jericho, yet decided to stay at the house of a sinful tax collector like Zacchaeus. What about the immoral woman who washed Christ feet with her tears, while the righteous Pharisee judged her?🙄 – Let’s not even mention the Samaritan woman who had 5 husbands and was living with her boyfriend in John Chapter 4, yet Christ chose to ask her for water, while rejecting the food his own disciples brought back. – If Christ were to visit dubai today, he would more likely stay in @hushpuppi ‘s house than in Oyedepo’s. Unless of course we have another set of scriptures apart from the gospel that we now abide by.🙄 – How can Nigerian politicians afford to throw around the money at their disposal? How can Nigerian Pastors be among the richest in the world and be preaching to the poorest people in the world? – Ask me no questions; I’ll tell you no lies. ~FRZ – ◄ Luke 7 ► New Living Translation [36] One of the Pharisees asked Jesus to have dinner with him, so Jesus went to his home and sat down to eat.h [37] When a certain immoral woman from that city heard he was eating there, she brought a beautiful alabaster jar filled with expensive perfume. [38] Then she knelt behind him at his feet, weeping. Her tears fell on his feet, and she wiped them off with her hair. Then she kept kissing his feet and putting perfume on them. [39] When the Pharisee who had invited him saw this, he said to himself, “If this man were a prophet, he would know what kind of woman is touching him. She’s a sinner!”