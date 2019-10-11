Jonathan To Lead African Union’s Election Observer Mission To Mozambique

The former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, has been picked by the African Union to lead its election observer mission to Mozambique next general elections scheduled for October 15th.

Jonathan and his team are expected to arrive Maputo, the nation’s capital, on Friday, 11th October where he would supervise the deployment of the mission’s 40-member team of observers to different parts of the country.

According to a letter signed by the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, the former president was described as a man who is deeply committed to peace and democracy on the continent.

“Given Your Excellency’s vast experience and commitment to promoting democracy and peace on the continent, I would like to invite you to lead the African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM) to the Republic of Mozambique.”

