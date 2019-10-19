Joro Olumofin Attacks Tunde Ednut For Bashing His Brand (Photos)

by Michael
Joro Olumofin
Nigerian Relationship Specialist Joro Olumofin

Relationship expert and love specialist, Joro Olumofin has attacked social media influencer Tunde Ednut for speaking ill about his brand.

The love doctor shared his thoughts on his Instagram page.
READ ALSO – Rome Was Not Built In A Day: Innoson Motors Replies Tunde Ednut

It all started after Tunde Ednut claimed that most of the stories Joro posts on his IG page might be fake and not coming from real followers, as he made people to believe.

In his response, Joro mentioned that they don’t operate on same level and he would not condescend to Tunde Ednut’s level.

See Photos Here:

Joro Olumofin

Between Joro Olumofin and Tunde Ednut
Tags from the story
Joro Olumofin, Tunde Ednut
