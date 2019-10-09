Kaduna Varsity Allegedly Employs Sex-For-Grades Lecturer Sacked By Ahmadu Bello University

A twitter user, @ms_jolena has taken to the microblogging platform to announce that a lecturer of the Ahmadu Bello University(ABU), A.B Umar, who was sacked over allegations for sex for grades has been employed by another university.

According to ms_jolena, the lecturer has now been employed by Kaduna State University, about 70 kilometres away from ABU, Zaria in Kaduna state.

She tweeted: “A.B.U sacked A.B Umar because of sex for grades…A school that’s 70k away employed him to keep sleeping and preying on little and vulnerable girls.

“How can you employ an abuser under academic environment knowing his past record.

“Kaduna state university employed him.

Reacting to the information, governor of the state, Nasir El-Rufai, said the Commissioner of Education and Attorney-General of Kaduna State will jointly commence investigation of this right away and take further action.

