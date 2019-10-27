‘Keep It Sexy’, Singer Mayorkun Advise Nigerian Couples (Video)

Nigerian singer, Mayorkun has sent a word of advice to Nigerian couples.

The artist took to his social media page to say a few things to married couples living in Nigeria.

According to him, couples need to keep it sexy, even after a very long period in marriage.

Taking to his Instagram story, the artist called out couples who don’t call each other ‘sexy names’.

READ ALSO – Nigerian Lady Shed Tears Of Joy As She Meets Mayorkun For The First Time (Video)

Mayorkun also advised couples who have kids.



See His Post Here: