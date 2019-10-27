‘Keep It Sexy’, Singer Mayorkun Advise Nigerian Couples (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Mayorkun
Nigerian Singer Mayorkun

Nigerian singer, Mayorkun has sent a word of advice to Nigerian couples.

The artist took to his social media page to say a few things to married couples living in Nigeria.

According to him, couples need to keep it sexy, even after a very long period in marriage.

Taking to his Instagram story, the artist called out couples who don’t call each other ‘sexy names’.

Mayorkun also advised couples who have kids.

See His Post Here:

Why all Nigerian weddings don’t last – #Mayorkun

