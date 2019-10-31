Keep My Family Name Out Of Your Mouth, Davido Warns Kayode Ogundamisi

Singer Davido has blasted Kayode Ogundamisi over the latter’s comment.

The political/social commentator had made a comment about the singer’s late uncle, Isiaka Adeleke on Twitter.

Issues started after Kayode criticized Davido for the way he and his men paraded the two ladies who claimed one of them was pregnant for him.

Reacting to the video of the ladies Kayode wrote; ‘‘Imagine @iam_Davido as first Cousin in @StateofOsun with his Uncle @IsiakaAdeleke1 as Governor. And @MBuhariis meant to be the tyrant o!.’

Davido wasted no time responding;