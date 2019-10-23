Kemi Olunloyo Alleges Davido’s Father Is Expecting Child With Young Girlfriend

by Verity
Kemi Olunloyo
Kemi Olunloyo

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has alleged that Deji Adeleke, billionaire businessman and father of superstar singer, Davido is expecting a child soon.

According to Olunloyo, on her Twitter page on Wednesday, the recent grandpa is expecting the child with his girlfriend and the young lady has been sent to America to deliver her baby

Read Also: Davido To Sue Susan For 30 Billion Naira Over False Pregnancy Claim

“So happy for #BabaOlowo Deji Adeleke expecting a baby soon with his girlfriend. This lovely young lady in her late 20’s has been sent to America🇺🇸 to coop like Chioma cooped in UK. Davido gets double joy. New baby & new sibling in 12 mos. For the baba ke! A new OBO.”

Tags from the story
Davido, Deji Adeleke, Kemi Olunloyo
0

