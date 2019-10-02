Kenyans Ridicule Nigerians With Video Of Nigerian Ambassador To The U.S (Video)

by Michael
Nigerian Ambassador To The US
Sylvanus Nsofor – Nigerian Ambassador To The US

Kenyans have taken to Twitter to trend a video of Nigeria’s ambassador to the United States Of America.

The video has led to a series of conversation among Nigerian and other African nations.

In the video, 85-year-old Sylvanus Nsofor was seen as almost being supported by Godwin Emefele.

The video was shared by Kenyan Twitter user @MukamiWaEmbu who captioned it using sarcasm to hide the jeer.

READ ALSO –10 Hilarious Tweets from the #KenyaVsNigeria twitter fight

In his own words, he said: ‘This is the Nigerian Ambassador to the United States of America. Thanks, Mr. President in Nigeria for appointing this very young man, the walking stick is just for fun…’

See His Post Here:

Tags from the story
Godwin Emefiele, Slvanus Nsofor
0

You may also like

Drama over appointment of Northern DSS boss by Buhari – Here’s what Nigerians are saying

Pres. Buhari Becomes Bet Odd, Gamblers Take Positions

PDP will be it difficult to return to power in 2019 – Former ministers

Gunmen kill Commissioner’s sister in Akwa Ibom

Buzzing Today: Super Eagles Unveils New Jersey For Russia 2018 and Nigerians Drop Their Two Cents

Just In: Police Arrest Killer Of House Of Representative Member, Olatoye Sugar

5 Frustrating Things No Nigerian Wants To Hear On Returning Home From A Long Day At Work

ASUU strike can’t be called off now – ASUU President

6 Things Any Nigerian Whose Parents Are Divorced Can Totally Understand

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *