‘Kidnapping Or Not, My Child Will Remain In Public School’ – El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, who enrolled his child in a public school recently has made it known that his child will remain at the school despite the many cases of kidnapping threats.
Recall just days ago, six students and two teachers of Engrave College in Kakau Daji area of the State were kidnapped on Wednesday.
Addressing newsmen in Abuja, the Kaduna state Governor said;
“My child should not be safer or more protected than any other child in Kaduna State. I took an oath of office to protect everyone and my child is just only one of the two million children we have in Kaduna state primary schools and I have no intention of reviewing that.
“For me taking my child to a government school was not only a commitment I made but a clear expression that I have enough confidence in the quality of our public schools for my child to attend.
“We have already given directives that all the staff of our Ministry of Education who are in charge of managing our education system must have their own children in government schools,’’El-Rufai said.