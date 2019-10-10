‘Kiki Mordi Stole Credit In Sex For Grades Investigation’ – Kemi Olunloyo (Photos)

Nigerian journalist Kemi Olunloyo has dragged Kiki Mordi and BBC Africa eye for their recent investigation into sex for grades lecturers targeted at Universities in West Africa.

In her tweets, she has highlighted some of her discoveries as she earlier announced that she would be doing her own private investigation into the matter.

Information Nigeria recalls that she was also in a recent clash with Nigerian Gay Rights activist, Bisi Alimi, who called her envious and a danger to women.

In her posts, she has claimed that Kiki Mordi and BBC Africa Eye could end up being sued in Nigeria after her discoveries.

