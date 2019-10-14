Kingsley Moghalu Resigns From YPP, Calls For Electronic Voting

A presidential candidate during the 2019 Presidential election, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, has left the Young Progressive Party (YPP).

Moghalu announced his departure from the party on Monday via his official account on Twitter.

Moghalu, a former deputy governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), called for reform of the country’s electoral system ahead of the 2023 general elections.

