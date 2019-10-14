Kingsley Moghalu Resigns From YPP, Calls For Electronic Voting

A presidential candidate during the 2019 Presidential election, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, has left the Young Progressive Party (YPP).
Moghalu announced his departure from the party on Monday via his official account on Twitter.
Moghalu, a former deputy governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), called for reform of the country’s electoral system ahead of the 2023 general elections.
See his post below:
Nigeria today is approaching its moment of reckoning. We need to focus on solving our problems at their root causes. Electoral reform, voter education for an informed electorate, and constitutional restructuring are the real issues. If we can agree on these, all else can follow.
— Kingsley Moghalu (@MoghaluKingsley) October 14, 2019