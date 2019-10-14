Kingsley Moghalu Resigns From YPP, Calls For Electronic Voting

by Olayemi Oladotun

A presidential candidate during the 2019 Presidential election, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, has left the Young Progressive Party (YPP).

Kingsley Moghalu
Kingsley Moghalu

Moghalu announced his departure from the party on Monday via his official account on Twitter.

Moghalu, a former deputy governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), called for reform of the country’s electoral system ahead of the 2023 general elections.

See his post below:

