Kogi Man Defrauds Corps Member, 3 Others On Facebook

A young man whose name has been given as Adeyemi Eniola Feranmi has been arrested by the Ekiti State police command for defrauding a Corps member and three others by parading himself as a legal practitioner on Facebook.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, confirming the incident said the suspect who hails from Kogi state, lied about being a coordinator of a non-governmental organization rendering legal services to the people.

“On July 2019, The suspect ADEYEMI Eniola Feranmi, a native of Ayetoro- Gbede in Yagba, Kogi State posted himself on social media (facebook )as a legal practitioner in legal practitioner’s regalia, which he used as a display profile (DP)” the statement reads.

“He falsely represented himself as the coordinator of an NGO tagged “Total Motivation Network” in Nigeria. Under the false pretence of rendering legal services, he has defrauded several persons of their hard-earned money. Among the victims are Miss Buhari Safurat Temitope, F, a youth corper, Mr Steve Rose Ayokunle, Omisore Eniosi Funmilayo ‘f’ and madam Oke Bamidele. Some other persons paid several thousands of Naira to Adeyemi Eniola Feranmi on behalf of assisting an NGO coordinated by the suspect. The suspect confessed to the crime and will be charged to court at the end of police investigation,”

