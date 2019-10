Mr Simon Achuba, the deputy governor of Kogi state has been impeached by the state house of Assembly.

According to Vanguard, the news of his impeachment came after the state judiciary panel of inquiry which was set up by the Kogi state chief judge, Justice Nadir Ajanah, submit its report on Friday, 18th September.