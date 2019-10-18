Kokun Foundation To Take Care Of Viral Unclad LadyIn Lagos

by Olayemi Oladotun

Philanthropist, Kokun the CEO of Kokun Foundation, has asked for permission from Nollywood actress, Keira Hewatch, to take care of Ene, the lady allegedly dropped by a car in Ajah.

The unclad woman who was allegedly dropped off by a car under the Jubilee bridge in Ajah, has been the talk of social media in the last few days.

The woman’s has been identified as Ene. She is reportedly HIV positive and has been taken to Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH.

See his post below:

