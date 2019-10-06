Kunle Afolayan Fuels Marriage Breakup Rumors

by Temitope Alabi
Kunle Afolayan and Wife
Kunle Afolayan and Wife

Filmmaker Kunle Afolayan has fueled rumors that his marriage may have hit the rock.

News surfaced a while back that the actor’s wife Tolu has left their home following a case of alleged infidelity, and has since found love elsewhere.

The actor fuelled these rumors after he posted photos from his 45th birthday with his wife noticeably absent from the photos as well as his appreciation message which reads thus;

 ‘my heart is full of gratitude. Thank you to my children for the wonderful surprise, my mother for her prayers always, my brothers and sisters, my friends for always being there, my partners’

Kunle Afolayan party
Kunle Afolayan party
Kunle Afolayan party
Kunle Afolayan party

 

