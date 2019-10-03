Ladies Now Use Toothpaste To Tighten Vagina: Medical Expert

by Valerie Oke
file photo of a tootpaste
NAN has reported the story of a medical doctor, Dr. Oluwole Yusuf, who lamented over the rate at which ladies engage in the use of toothpaste to tighten their vaginas.

According to the doctor who made this known in Ilorin, the practice ‘is not only unhealthy but also a harmful one.

He added that the vagina is self-cleaning and that using toothpaste on it can destroy the enzymes responsible for the act.

His words:

“Toothpaste is caustic and too abrasive for a sensitive body part like the vagina and using such on it can destroy the organisms meant to protect the vagina from possible infections.

“When the vagina can no longer protect itself, the body is prone to infections which could later destroy the tubes and block the chances of getting pregnant,’’ Yusuf said.

“If a man tells you that you are too loose down there and you want to ruin your future because of that, he will eventually leave you for another.

“Be confident in yourself and allow your body to be the way it is.

“There are different healthy exercises or practices that can be done that will slowly tighten the vagina without posing a threat to the woman.

“Kegel exercises and Yoga exercise are part of the exercises that can make the vagina tight without engaging in harmful practices.’’

