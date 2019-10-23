Lady Accuses Davido Of Impregnating Her Sister (Video)

Davido
Nigerian Singer Davido

In a recent video making rounds on the Internet, two Nigerian ladies have taken to the stage as they accuse Nigerian afro-music star Davido of getting one of them pregnant.

Taking the forefront is the sister of the pregnant lady who narrated how he got her sister pregnant.

They both hinted that all efforts to reach him and inform him about the pregnancy has seemed abortive, hence their video.

The sisters called on all social media users to make the video go viral as they want it to get to Davido before it’s too late.

Information Nigeria recalls that Davido had only just recently welcomed the safe arrival of his son, with his soon-to-be wife, Chioma.

