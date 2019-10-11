Lady Allegedly Steals Penis Of Three Men Inside Lagos BRT Bus

There was wild drama at Onipanu Bus stop in Lagos state on Thursday as a lady was almost nearly lynched to death by an angry mob for allegedly stealing the penis of three men on a BRT bus.

According to NAN, trouble started after a man on the bus suddenly raise an alarm that he can no longer feel his penis after the lady tapped him while on the bus.

While the drama unfolded, two more men who were standing close to the first man also raise the alarm that they can not find their penis as well.

Read Also: Man Rubs Erect Penis Against Unsuspecting Female Passenger In Lagos BRT (Video)

Consequently, the driver of the bus had to take all the occupants of the bus to Onipanu Police Station to report the incident.