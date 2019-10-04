Lady Caught Trying To Throw Her Two Children Into A Well (VIDEO)

by Valerie Oke
File photo of a well
File photo of a well

A new video has emerged online capturing the moment a lady was caught while trying to throw her two kids into a well.  When asked for the reason behind her action, she refused to talk as she kept mute.

Read Also: Senior Naval Officer Murdered In Kaduna, Corpse Thrown Inside Well

She was then handed over to the police for questioning.

The incident reportedly happened in Ikotun Egbe area of Lagos state.

0

You may also like

Corps Members Express Displeasure Over Poor State Of Camp Facilities

Corps Members Express Displeasure Over Poor State Of Camp Facilities

Lagos Markets Shut Over Missing School Girls

Boko Haram: My Administration Will Resume Training Agreement With US – Buhari

New photos of the only child of Ooni of Ife, Princess Adeola Ogunwusi

DSS: N10m Paid for Kidnapped Anglican Bishop’s Freedom

Custom officer shoots man dead because of N5,000 (Warning: graphic video)

Idris Wada Discharged From Hospital

Emergence Of Pope Francis, Moment Of Deep Reflection – Tambuwal

Commotion inside a bus

Man Gets Beating Of His Life For Sexually Harassing Lady Inside A Bus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *