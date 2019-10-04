Lady Caught Trying To Throw Her Two Children Into A Well (VIDEO)

A new video has emerged online capturing the moment a lady was caught while trying to throw her two kids into a well. When asked for the reason behind her action, she refused to talk as she kept mute.
She was then handed over to the police for questioning.
The incident reportedly happened in Ikotun Egbe area of Lagos state.
