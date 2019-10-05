Lady Goes On Her Knees In Public; Begs Boyfriend Of 7 Years To Marry Her

A Nigerian lady became the cynosure of all eyes after going on her knees to beg her boyfriend of 7-years to marry her in full glare of the public.

The lady further stunned onlookers as she reached out for her pocket to bring out an engagement ring.

The boyfriend, instead of accepting the proposal shouted at her telling her to stop embarrassing her in public.

The lady further begged the boyfriend by telling him that she is tired of waiting for his proposal, hence her decision to come forward with hers.