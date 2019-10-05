Lady Goes On Her Knees In Public; Begs Boyfriend Of 7 Years To Marry Her

by Eyitemi
The lady while proposing to the boyfriend
The lady while proposing to the boyfriend

A Nigerian lady became the cynosure of all eyes after going on her knees to beg her boyfriend of 7-years to marry her in full glare of the public.

The lady further stunned onlookers as she reached out for her pocket to bring out an engagement ring.

The boyfriend, instead of accepting the proposal shouted at her telling her to stop embarrassing her in public.

Read Also: Lady Finally Accepts Marriage Proposal After 10mins Of Non-Stop Begging From Passersby

The lady further begged the boyfriend by telling him that she is tired of waiting for his proposal, hence her decision to come forward with hers.

Tags from the story
marriage proposal
0

You may also like

Inspirational Sunday – 4 Ways To Rely On God During Tough Times

6 Steps To Boosting Your Metabolism

10 Reasons Every Man Should Date A Woman Who Thinks She’s A Princess

Burak Cakmak, Dean of Parsons School of Design, is Coming to the GTBank Fashion Weekend

10 Things That Turn Men OFF When They Visit Ladies

Tonto Dikeh shows off fabulous post-baby body with a powerful message

Alex Unusual

I Don’t Need Butt Pad — Former BBNaija Housemate, Alex Unusual

Noble Igwe

Noble Igwe Rocks Skirt To A Party

Ovulation Signs: When Is Conception Most Likely?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *