‘Lady In Pastor Wilson’s Sex Video Is The Daughter Of His Wife’s Best Friend’ – Pastor Thaddeus (Video)

by Michael
Pastor Thaddeus
Pastor Wilson and Pastor Thaddeus

Recently, a viral video of a Pastor, identified as Wilson David, was shared in very questionable activity.

In the viral video posted on social media, Pastor Wilson was seen licking a female Church member ‘honey pot’ with so much enthusiasm.

However, things seem to get worse for Pastor Wilson after the identity of the church member he was chopping down came out.

According to colleague pastor Thaddeus Matthews, the lady in the video is the daughter of Pastor Wilson’s wife’s best friend!

Watch Thaddeus make the revelation in the video below:

#Kemifilaniblog – "There's Nothing Wrong In A Pastor Licking His Female Church Members Veejay" – American Pastor Thaddeus Mathews Defends Viral Video Of His Married Colleague Pastor David E Wilson Giving His Wife's Bestfriend's Daughter Head!!! Few days back A Video surfaced on Twitter Allegedly Showing The Married Pastor in the Picture at the right side of the video (Pastor David E Wilson) Giving one of his female church members Head. The Pastor has since disconnected his Phone numbers and gone Ghost on social Media. all attempt by journalists to get his own side of the story has failed. But his fellow Colleague, Pastor Thaddeus Mathews has now come out to defend him saying That theres nothing to be ashamed of that A Married Pastor giving a female Church member Head is not a bad thing as long as the Lady in question is an Adult. (Warning Video Contains Strong Language)

