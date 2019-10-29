Lady Shares How Taxi Driver Jerks Off While Driving In Abuja (VIDEO)

by Eyitemi Majeed
The cabman while jerking
The cabman while jerking

The video of a taxi driver who brought out his male member and jerked off while driving a lady in Abuja area of Nigeria has surfaced on the internet.

In the video, the cabman was seen hiding his erected penis under his cloth while driving as he jerks off occasionally.

The lady whom he was driving then recorded the whole process without the cabman suspecting.

Watch the video below:

