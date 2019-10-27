Lagos Assembly Summons Ambode Again; Demands Answers To 5 Questions

The Lagos state house of assembly has again summoned former governor of the state, Akinwunmi Ambode, former governor of the state, to provide answers to five questions under his administration.

The assembly had invited the former governor, two weeks ago but he failed to show up for the invitation.

In the fresh summons, the assembly said:

“The Lagos State House of Assembly, pursuant to Section 129 (1)(c) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) hereby summons His Excellency, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, the former Governor of Lagos State (May, 2015 – May, 2019) to appear before the Committee of the House on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the Lateef Jakande Auditorium, Assembly Complex, Alausa, Ikeja by 1 pm,” the notice read.

Read Also: Lagos Assembly Threatens To Arrest Former Lagos Governor, Ambode

”(1) Unauthorised discounting of promissory note; (2) Purchase of 820 buses by his administration without due authorisation; (3) Misappropriation of Special Expenditure Funds; (4) Improper implementation of the Appropriation Law; and (5) Non-adherence to the Financial Regulations of the state.

“You are kindly requested to furnish the committee with 15 copies each of all relevant document(s) relating to the issues raised through the Office of the Clerk of the House on or before Tuesday, October 29, 2019.”