Lagos Assembly Threatens To Arrest Former Lagos Governor, Ambode

The Lagos state house of assembly has threatened to issue a warrant of arrest on former governor of the state, Akinwumi Ambode and four ex-commissioners.

This decision was made on Thursday after two preliminary reports presented by two committees set up to investigate the 820 buses purchased by the administration of Ambode.

The former commissioners include Kazeem Adeniji (justice), Olusegun Banjo (budget), Akinyemi Ashade (finance) and Wale Oluwo (energy and mineral resources).

Fatai Mojeed, chairman of the committee, while presenting the preliminary report of a 9-man ad-hoc committee to probe buses purchased by the former governor said they found out that due process was not followed in the purchase of the buses.