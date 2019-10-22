Lagos Boy Pretends To Be Bus Conductor; Disappears With Passengers’ Fare

A Twitter user @raychellered have taken to the microblogging platform to share the story of how a boy who was pretending to be a bus conductor made away with all the passengers’ fare during a trip in Lagos.

According to the lady, the guy jumped off the bus midway through the journey with none of the passengers suspecting anything.

Read the full story below:

Lmaoo the wildest thing happened tonight. The guy seated beside me in the bus I got on my way home helped the driver collect money from everyone and jumped off halfway. We didn’t even suspect anything till the driver started shouting that we should pay up. Lagos is a wild place.

Lmao, this guy carried people’s change o. Na driver and passengers dey lament. We thought they knew each other cos he had been posturing like the conductor. He even told the driver to calm down and said ‘we are helping you collect your money’ when the driver first asked.

The worst part was that I was the second to last person to get in. H gave up his seat so I could get in and he sat at the edge. I thought he was being nice. Ashey na strategic positioning the thief dey do. It was actually sad and funny.

Lmaoo this driver stopped the bus for like 20 minutes o. All of us on the bus were laughing how it was too hilarious that they scammed us like that. It was passersby that even consoled the driver.

