Lagos Church Sells “Blood Of Jesus” To Members

A man has taken to Instagram to share a video of  a white keg of the ‘Blood of Jesus‘ his mom bought at her church in Ifako Ijaye, Lagos state.

‘The Alleged Blood of Jesus’

In the video, the web user poured the liquid substance in a glass cup and he asked if it looked like blood as it was light red in color.

According to the man, the alleged ‘Blood of Jesus’ is just children’s a drink called ‘Boom’ or ‘Juice’ for children.

Watch the video below:

 

