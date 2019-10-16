Lagos Church Sells “Blood Of Jesus” To Members

A man has taken to Instagram to share a video of a white keg of the ‘Blood of Jesus‘ his mom bought at her church in Ifako Ijaye, Lagos state.
In the video, the web user poured the liquid substance in a glass cup and he asked if it looked like blood as it was light red in color.
According to the man, the alleged ‘Blood of Jesus’ is just children’s a drink called ‘Boom’ or ‘Juice’ for children.
Watch the video below: