Lagos Deputy Governor, Hamzat, Arrests Motorists Driving Against Traffic (PHOTOS)

by Eyitemi
Obafemi Hamzat while arresting motorists
The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, on Wednesday, arrested motorists driving against traffic around Carter Bridge area of the state.

According to reports, he was on his way to deliver a lecture at the Lagos State University, LASU, when he saw the motorists moving against traffic.

Irritated by their actions, he alighted from his vehicle and personally arrested the erring drivers before handing them over to men of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA for prosecution.

More photos below:

