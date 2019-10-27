Lagos Fashion Week: You Were Walking Like A Grandfather, Mercy Mimics Ike (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Big Brother Naija season 4 ‘Pepper Dem’ winner, Mercy Eke mimicked the walking step of her love interest, Ike Onyema at the Lagos Fashion week.

Ike and Mercy
Big Brother Naija couple, Ike and Mercy

Information Nigeria recalls Ike walked the runway alongside Mike’s wife, Perri-Shakes Drayton in an outfit by a Nigerian designer, Ili.

The Moet Hennessy Ambassador decided to tease her boyfriend while he was getting ready by saying he walked like a grandpa at the event and she even gave a demonstration.

Read Also: Nigerian Lady Queries If Chioma Is The First Woman To Get Pregnant For Davido

Watch the video below:

 

Tags from the story
Ike Onyema, Lagos Fashion week, Mercy Eke, Perri Shakes-Drayton
0

You may also like

Being Famous Is Mostly Mistaken For Serious Wealth – AY Comedian

Shoki Shitta Spotted Blowing The N1m He Received From Davido

[Picture]: Davido Shares Amusing Picture of Himself As a Young Child

D’banj Confirms His Signing Of Tonto Dikeh To DB Records

Details of Banky W and Adesua Etomi’s Forthcoming Traditional Wedding Ceremony Leaks Online

Watch Tiwa Savage’s Performance at KSA at 70 Concert

Music: Cabo Snoop Ft Olamide – Awaa

P Square Attacked and Robbed at Gun Point

Tacha and Ike

Tacha Entertained Me Alot, I Was Sad When She Got Disqualified: Ike (VIDEO)

Banky W Plays Old Man In New Video [Photos]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *