Lagos Fashion Week: You Were Walking Like A Grandfather, Mercy Mimics Ike (Video)

Big Brother Naija season 4 ‘Pepper Dem’ winner, Mercy Eke mimicked the walking step of her love interest, Ike Onyema at the Lagos Fashion week.

Information Nigeria recalls Ike walked the runway alongside Mike’s wife, Perri-Shakes Drayton in an outfit by a Nigerian designer, Ili.

The Moet Hennessy Ambassador decided to tease her boyfriend while he was getting ready by saying he walked like a grandpa at the event and she even gave a demonstration.

