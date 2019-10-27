Lagos Police Nab 23-Year-Old Girl For Theft

The Lagos state police command has arrested a 23- year-old girl, Deborah Nwachukwu for allegedly escaping with her estranged lover’s SUV and other valuables.

According to reports, the said incident occurred on the 21st of October, 2019 at MKO street, off Toyin Street, Ikeja.

Confirming the news, Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Police Command, Bala Elkana said the suspect stole a Toyota SUV, Wristwatch designer perfume; and some cash from one Patrick.

Patrick, speaking on the theft, said he had invited Deborah to help in cleaning up the house after they met at a shopping mall where she sold cleaning products for a company and they had agreed N20,000 as payment for her services.

The suspect however said the invitation was not just for cleaning of the house but for sexual reasons.

After cleaning, she noticed Patrick was fast asleep and proceeded to steal his phones, wristwatch, designer perfume, some cash and his SUV and escaped from his house, locking him up in the room.

She has since been arrested and charged to court.