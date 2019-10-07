Lagos School Principal Arrainged For Defiling Twin Sisters, Impregnates One

There was wild drama during the trial of a 30-year-old principal named Samson Adeyemo in Beckley Estate area of Abule Egba community in Lagos state as a doctor from the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Alabi Oyedeji, testified against him.

The doctor in his testimony narrated how the principal slept with a twin sister between 2015 and 2016 when they were still in SS1.

According to the doctor, one of the twin sisters was impregnated in the process.

His words:

“The principal, on several occasion, had sexual intercourse with the twins and one of them tagged, ‘Victim X’ became pregnant. Their mother got to know about it, during an attempt to terminate the pregnancy. “It was in the process of terminating the pregnancy that Victim X found out that the same principal was equally having an affair with her twin sister, tagged Victim Y. ” This was what Victim X verbally told me. However, during the general observation of the victims, I discovered that they were both clinically stable.” ” The tags of hymen found at the vagina entry proper suggests a repeated forceful penetration into their vagina. I also took blood and urine samples of the victims, including appropriate screening test.”

Also, one of the twins while in the court narrated how the principal kept a camp bed in his office which he used in having sex with her at will.

Her words:

“I was still in SS1 when the incident happened. On that day, I was in my classroom when the principal entered and asked if my class teacher was around. I said no. He then ordered me to follow him to his office. “When we got to his office, he started calling me sweet names before removing my school uniform. He thereafter had sexual intercourse with me and instructed me not to tell anyone. “He continued having sex with me over a long period of time until I became pregnant. “I didn’t even know that I was pregnant until one of our neighbours noticed some changes in my body and informed my mother. “When my mother confronted me and slapped me several times, I told her that the principal has been having sex with me inside his office. “My mum immediately called the principal and asked him, and he admitted impregnating me. He then told my mother that we should keep the baby but my mother refused. “The principal begged my mother not to abort the pregnancy but she refused and took me to a nurse to remove it. My mother told him that she cannot allow me carry a baby, at a tender age. “As a result of the abortion, my parents withdrew me from the school and enrolled me at the defendant’s father’s school, where I wrote my WAEC exams.”

The case has been adjourned till November 18, 2019.