Lagos State Government To Shut Down Costain Bridge, Roundabout

The Lagos state government has announced plans to shut down the Costain roundabout inward, Funsho Williams in order for a complete overhaul to be performed.

This was made known in a statement which states that the closure would be for a period of three months.

”Those heading to Lagos Island from Orile can use Iganmu Road to connect Eko Bridge through Costain. Motorists coming from Lagos Island that have no business in Costain and its environs can make use of Eko Bridge to Funso Williams Avenue.

Read Also: FG to demolish Costain, Jibowu bridges for Lagos/Ibadan

“Those foing Costain Roundabout, Alaka, or Ebute Meta can take Apapa Road to Abule Nla Road to connect Funso Williams Avenue by Leadway Assurance building to continue their journey.”