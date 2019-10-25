Lassa Fever Kills 5 In Benue

by Verity
Lassa fever

The National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed that five persons have died from the outbreak of Lassa fever in Benue State.

Speaking at a news conference in Makurdi, the state capital, the Programs Officer, Risk Communications Desk of NCDC, Hanatu Bello, said that 21 suspected cases of Lassa fever was received from the state out of which eight cases were confirmed while five infected persons have also died.

“Since the beginning of the year, there have been 21 suspected cases of Lassa fever in Benue State.

Read Also: Lassa Fever Outbreak: 3 ‘IMPORTANT’ Things You Must Know

Eight cases were confirmed after laboratory tests and five deaths have so far been recorded,” she said. Bello further disclosed that the State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) is the only medical facility attending to Lassa fever patients at the moment.

She started further that the Emergency Operation Center (EOC) had already been activated in the state, stressing that the Center was in Benue to respond to the Lassa fever outbreak as well as a strange illness in Okpokwu local government area of the state.

Tags from the story
Lassa Fever, National Center for Disease Control (NCDC)
0

You may also like

Prison Food, Gas Contractors Send SOS To Buhari Over N6bn Debt

Osun Youths Return From Agricultural Training In Germany

Four Killed as Masked Gunmen Attack ‘Burukutu’ Joint in Plateau State

Women Give Birth In Bush While Fleeing Boko Haram Attack

Suspected Ebola Victim Dies In Lagos

Rivers Restates Commitment To Shore-up IGR Base

4 Killed As Gunmen Attack Mile One Village In Kaduna

Atiku Calls On Nigerians To Celebrate The Essence Of Christmas

House Demands Compensation For Nigerian Killed In India

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *