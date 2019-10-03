Leave Bobrisky Alone, He’s Not Nigeria’s Problem: Nigerians Slam FG

by Verity
Bobrisky
Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky

Nigerians have taken to Twitter to express their displeasure with the ‘unnecessary attention’ the federal government is giving to popular crossdresser, Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky.

This was after Olusegun Runsewe, Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), described Bobrisky, as a “national disaster. ”

Runsewe said: “Bobrisky is a national disaster, an embarrassment to the country, engaging in cultural corruption as a cross-dresser and we have to start to curtail his activities before it gets out of hand. ”

”We will not allow Bobrisky to destroy the future of our youths and the unborn Nigerians.”

Read Also: We Will Not Allow Bobrisky Destroy Future Of Our Youths: NCAC DG

This statement has suddenly stirred a debate on the microblogging platform, as Nigerians are slamming the government for neglecting the things plaguing the country but focusing on Bobrisky.

Here’s what they are saying

 

https://twitter.com%

1
1
Tags from the story
Bobrisky, Federal Governement, Idris Okuneye, twitter

You may also like

Just In: Zidane Quits Real Madrid

Just In: Zidane Quits Real Madrid

7 Reasons Why A Good ‘Mama Put’ Is The Best Thing Since Slice Bread

Barclays Bank Asks Nigerians With Less Than £100,000 Deposit To Close Their Accounts

”’For this child I have prayed” – OAP Toolz shares touching story of how she welcomed a baby boy in 2018

[REACTIONS]: Angry Nigerians Unhappy With Nigerian Boy Who Ordered Prof. Wole Soyinka Out Of His Seat

Ekiti: Police arrests three men with human skull

The perfect Mummy&Daughter photos to try out this month

Horror as Handsome Nigerian Man is Stabbed to Death by His Girlfriend

Instagram Users Come For Flavour As He Shares New Photo