Leave Bobrisky Alone, He’s Not Nigeria’s Problem: Nigerians Slam FG

Nigerians have taken to Twitter to express their displeasure with the ‘unnecessary attention’ the federal government is giving to popular crossdresser, Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky.

This was after Olusegun Runsewe, Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), described Bobrisky, as a “national disaster. ”

Runsewe said: “Bobrisky is a national disaster, an embarrassment to the country, engaging in cultural corruption as a cross-dresser and we have to start to curtail his activities before it gets out of hand. ”

”We will not allow Bobrisky to destroy the future of our youths and the unborn Nigerians.”

Read Also: We Will Not Allow Bobrisky Destroy Future Of Our Youths: NCAC DG

This statement has suddenly stirred a debate on the microblogging platform, as Nigerians are slamming the government for neglecting the things plaguing the country but focusing on Bobrisky.

Here’s what they are saying

Lmao

The FG is a typical example of 'onye be ya na-agba oku, o na achu oke' Left the insecurity problems in the states and poverty and they're facing bobrisky? — EzeNwanyi👑 (@That_Ebonyichic) October 3, 2019

I suspect this govt thinks Bobrisky is a threat to National security and they should tell us why or else i do not understand the fascination of this govt with Bobrisky. — the Morris Monye factor (@Morris_Monye) October 3, 2019

https://twitter.com%