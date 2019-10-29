Leave Innocent Nigerians And Arrest Yahoo Boys – Buhari Tells Nigerian Police

President Buhari has voiced his concern over the repeated stories of harassment from Nigerian policemen shared by many young Nigerians.

The president has cautioned men of the Nigerian Police to stop arresting innocent Nigerians in a bid to arrest Yahoo boys.

The president made this known during the opening ceremony of the Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers in Lagos on Monday.

Represented by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, President Buhari said;

“Recently many civil society groups have complained about the arrest of young men and women just because they look successful and are carrying laptops. Yes, we must apprehend yahoo criminals but we cannot harass young men and women on the streets and in taxis, most of whom are merely going about their legitimate businesses.

“There are also cases of extrajudicial killings and injuries; misuse of weapons and excessive use of force by some members of the force. This sort of conduct by a few bad police officers must stop, and it is the duty of you senior and strategic leaders of the Police force to ensure that impunity of any kind is discouraged and punished where it is found.’’ President Buhari said.

Buhari added that the Nigeria Police force was one of the proudest national assets as it was the largest police force in Africa.