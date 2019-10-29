Leo DaSilva Reveals Why He Did Not Participate In Lagos Fashion Week

2018 BBnaija contestant Leo DaSilva who doubles as a model has revealed the reason he did not walk the runway at the just concluded Lagos Fashion Week.

The fashion weel which was held last week had some Nigerian celebrities walking its runway, but Leo who featured in 2018 Arise Fashion Week was “conspicuously” missing this year.

In a Twitter exchange with a follower, Leo revealed why he was absent from the fashion event and according to him they wanted to pay him with was “exposure”.

See the Twitter exchange below;