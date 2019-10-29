Leo DaSilva Reveals Why He Did Not Participate In Lagos Fashion Week

by Temitope Alabi

BBNaija Leo Dasilva Warns People To Be Aware Of Their Partner's Sexuality Before Getting Married

2018 BBnaija contestant Leo DaSilva who doubles as a model has revealed the reason he did not walk the runway at the just concluded  Lagos Fashion Week.

The fashion weel which was held last week had some Nigerian celebrities walking its runway, but Leo who featured in 2018 Arise Fashion Week was “conspicuously” missing this year.

Read Also: Break The Relationship Up, Do Not Wait For Them To Be Single – Leo DaSilva

In a Twitter exchange with a follower, Leo revealed why he was absent from the fashion event and according to him they wanted to pay him with was “exposure”.

See the Twitter exchange below;

Leo Dasilva
Leo Dasilva
Tags from the story
Lagos Fashion week, Leo Dasilva
0

You may also like

Gunmen Kidnap Bauchi PDP Cheiftain

Yellow fever: Kwara State vaccinates 200,000 persons

Judges Crackdown Confirms Judiciary A Major Concern For Buhari

Russia, U.S. in conflict over UN condemnation of North Korea

North Korea should be ready for consequences -Donald Trump

Court grants witness against Dasuki protection

Police arrest 38 suspected kidnappers in Kaduna

PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar donates N10M to amputee Eagles

Naval officer flees after shooting corps member dead in Imo State (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *