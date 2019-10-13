‘Let Your Coochie Breathe’ – Toke Makinwa Shares Her Thoughts On Women Wearing Pants

Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa has taken to her Twitter page to share her thoughts on omen wearing panties.

Toke had earlier made news about screaming at Timaya to put her down after the latter carried her, telling bim she is not wearing panties.

Read Also: I Am Not Wearing Pant – Toke Makinwa Cries Out After Timaya Carries Her Up (Video)

Taking to her Twitter page, Toke asked;

“I mean do people still wear panties?? No panties, no problems. Let the coochie breathe.”

Her tweet has since gotten many engagements s some of her fans are of the opinion that women do need to steer clear wearing panties all the time.

What do you guys think though?

I mean do people still wear panties?? No panties, no problems. Let the coochie breathe 🤪😆😗

— Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) October 13, 2019