Let’s Work Together As One, Speaker Gbajabiamiala Urge Nigerians

by Olayemi Oladotun

Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has urged Nigerians to come together as one nation in his independence day message.

Femi Gbajabiamila
The speaker urged Nigerians to be prayerful to keep the nation united as Nigeria marks her 59th year anniversary.

He also urged Nigerians to come together to work as one in order to overcome the challenges affecting the nation.

See his tweet below:

