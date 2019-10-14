‘Life Is Too Short’, Says Gifty Power As She Shares Nude Photos

Reality TV star, Gifty Power, has set social media on fire with a nude photo of herself despite holidaying in the US.

Sharing the raunchy photo via her Instagram page, she said if there is even a slight chance at getting something that would make you happy, risk it.

She added that life is too short and happiness is too rare.

What she wrote below:

If There’s Even A Slight Chance At Getting Something That Will Make You Happy, Risk It. Life’s Too Short And Happiness Is Too Rare.

See what she posted: