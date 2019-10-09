Lightning Kills Man Carrying Calabash Of Money In Ebonyi Hotel

The Ebonyi state police command has confirmed the death of a German returnee, Kelechi Nwigbo, who was reportedly struct to death by thunder while carrying a calabash of money inside his hotel room.

According to the hotel authority, he was said to have checked in with the instruction that he does not want any interference with anybody.

However, the hotel management had to force their way into his room after perceiving offensive and repulsive odour from his room.

His lifeless body was then seen lying on the floor with a white cloth around his body and a calabash full of money.

The hotel workers also revealed that they heard a thunder strike from his window but didn’t check because of the instruction he gave while checking in.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Odah Loveth, said the last time he visited Nigeria was in 2017 and his family was not aware of his recent trip to the country, let alone being in Afikpo.