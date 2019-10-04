Like Sowore, Buhari Called For Revolution In 2011: Falana

Femi Falana, counsel to the convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore has defended his client for choosing the word “revolution” in the August 5 protest that held across the country.

Falana, said even the Supreme Court does not regard a revolution as a lawful offence and cited previous authorities by the Supreme Court to support his claim.

“Even a coup that sustains the statuesque has been said not to be a revolution by the Supreme Court.”

He stated also that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President, Muhammadu Buhari staged protests after they lost elections in 2003.

He said Buhari also called for a protest like that of Egypt.

Read Also: Former Minister, Oby Ezekwesili Reacts To Sowore’s N150M Bail Condition

“Buhari called for a revolution in 2011 like that of Egypt which was evidently violent.

“Only in 1948 was someone charged for staging a protest. And the charge was sedition,” he said.

Sowore’s counsel also mentioned prominent cases of people who were charged with treasonable felony, including APC leader Ahmed Tinubu, who were granted bail on self recognizance.

He argued also that the late Moshood Abiola was granted bail after he was charged with the same treasonable felony and asked the court to grant Sowore bail on self recognizance.