Lion Escapes From Kano Zoo In Kano

by Temitope Alabi
A report has confirmed that a lion reportedly escaped from the Kano Zoological Garden yesterday.

Governor Umar Ganduje’s aide,  Salihu Tanko Yakasai confirming the incident said authorities are doing everything possible to recapture the Lion.

Salihu Tanko Yakasai tweeted;

“It is true that a Lion in Kano Zoo has escaped and the authorities are doing everything humanly possible to capture it. So far there’s no cause for alarm as the lion is still within the premises of the Kano Zoo but those living within the area are advised to be vigilant.”

