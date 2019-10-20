Lion Escapes From Kano Zoo In Kano

A report has confirmed that a lion reportedly escaped from the Kano Zoological Garden yesterday.

Governor Umar Ganduje’s aide, Salihu Tanko Yakasai confirming the incident said authorities are doing everything possible to recapture the Lion.

Read Also: ”Why Any Man That Beats A Woman Should Live In The Zoo” – Apostle Suleman

Salihu Tanko Yakasai tweeted;

“It is true that a Lion in Kano Zoo has escaped and the authorities are doing everything humanly possible to capture it. So far there’s no cause for alarm as the lion is still within the premises of the Kano Zoo but those living within the area are advised to be vigilant.”