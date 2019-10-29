Little Boy Crashes Into A Shop After Seeing Strippers Advert On Bus (Video)

A hilarious video trending on social media shows the hilarious moment a little boy riding a bicycle crashed into a shop after seeing a strippers advert.
The strippers advert was on a bus parked by the side of the road when the Caucasian boy came across it.
The advert contains imprint of semi-nude ladies.
The boy, who was amazed, by the advert screamed “ooo laa laaa!!!” before he collided with the shop in-front of him.
Watch the hilarious video below:
Whose kid is this??? pic.twitter.com/GLemrVAVNE
— BlackBoy👑 (@Capt__Rizzy) October 29, 2019