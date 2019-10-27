Liverpool Extend Unbeaten Run At Home With Victory Over Spurs

Liverpool came from behind to beat Tottenham at Anfield and restore their six-point lead at the top of the table.

Harry Kane scored within 48 seconds of kick-off and keeper Paulo Gazzaniga pulled off a number of impressive saves to give Spurs a 1-0 lead at half-time.

Jordan Henderson equalised six minutes after the break before Mo Salah thumped the winner from the penalty spot.

Liverpool’s unbeaten run at home extends to 45 league games.