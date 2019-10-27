Liverpool Extend Unbeaten Run At Home With Victory Over Spurs

by Olayemi Oladotun

Liverpool came from behind to beat Tottenham at Anfield and restore their six-point lead at the top of the table.

Liverpool Midfielder, Georginio Wijnaldum, Becomes The First Player In Champions League History To Achieve These Two Feats
Liverpool players

Harry Kane scored within 48 seconds of kick-off and keeper Paulo Gazzaniga pulled off a number of impressive saves to give Spurs a 1-0 lead at half-time.

Also Read: Manchester City Suffers Shock Loss As Liverpool Extends Lead

Jordan Henderson equalised six minutes after the break before Mo Salah thumped the winner from the penalty spot.

Liverpool’s unbeaten run at home extends to 45 league games.

