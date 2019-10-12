Liz Benson Reveals When A Woman Can Walk Out Of Marriage

Veteran Nollywood actress and evangelist, Liz Benson-Ameye in a chat with Mercy Johnson on her talk and cook tv show, ‘Mercy’s Menu’ , shared her two cents on marriage and divorce.

According to the actress whose daughter, Lillian recently welcomed her first child, a woman should leave when the marriage has become excessively violent.

Liz went on to say no marriage is a bed of roses as all are plagued by tempting challenges.

In her words;

“You would have to take into cognizance what had been before the marriage, the events that have unfolded before the marriage. When you add them up to that point in the union and it doesn’t yield positive signs, then I think you have to call it a day,” the veteran actress says.

“Some would ask ‘Why is she talking like that? Marriage is supposed to be for better than for worse.

“Yes, for better for worse. But, when certain things come into play — violence that cannot be cultured or stopped. Then I think it’s better to get out, stay somewhere and be alive than to be in there and lose your life.