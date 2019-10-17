Local Man Disturbs Passengers On Bus Journey With Loud Music (Photo)

A Nigerian man has taken to the Internet to narrate how he disrupted the work of God by stopping a preacher who wanted to preach in the same bus he was in.
The Twitter user went further to say: “I love myself.” After he successfully muted the preacher from preaching.
READ ALSO – It Is A ‘Major Sin’ For Wife To Refuse Her Husband’s Demands For Sex – Muslim Preacher
The tweet which narrated how he disrupted the preacher who started preaching by turning on his Bluetooth speaker, connecting his phone and playing loud music.
This ultimately led to a commotion as other passengers took sides.
See His Post Here:
This man wanted to start preaching in the bus and I brought out my portable bluetooth speaker and started playing loud music. Bit of commotion ensued, some supported me, others called me names. In the end no one is making public noise, we're all quiet now. Lol, I love me.
— Simon Ujah (@Simonoflyf) October 17, 2019