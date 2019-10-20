M.I Hails Don Jazzy For Rema’s ‘Next Rated’ Award

Popular Nigerian rapper, MI Abaga has hailed music producer and Mavin records boss, Don Jazzy for his impact in the Nigeria music industry.

The Chocolate City rapper expressed his admiration for Don Jazzy after Mavin act, Rema won the Next Rated Award at the 13th edition of the Headies.

Also Read: Vector Agrees To Face M.I In Rap Battle (Video)

The rapper pointed out that Don Jazzy has produced three winners of the Next Rated award; Wande Coal, Reekado Banks and Rema.

See his post below: