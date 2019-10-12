‘M.I Is A Stupid Person’ – Rapper CDQ Knocks Choc City Boss

Rapper CDQ has slammed fellow rapper MI Abaga saying the latter is a very stupid person.

Following the release of his own diss track to M.I released some hours ago, CDQ again released a video calling M.I all sorts to include being an insane person.

Issues started after MI in his diss record mentioned his 5 greatest Yoruba rappers omitting CDQ in the line-up.

Not happy with this, CDQ, in turn, released his own diss record as well as a video where he referred to MI as someone who is insane.

