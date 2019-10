Nigerian rap industry is booming at the moment with the rap battle between popular rappers, MI, and Vector.

According to a student of polytechnic of Ibadan who shared this story online, MI’s diss track about Vector became an assignment topic.

Also Read: “Vector Is Disrespectful” – Seun Kuti Says As He Listens To #JudasTheRat

The track has been considered by many on social media to be a warning from the ‘veteran rapper.’

See post below: